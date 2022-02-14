Man accused of hitting Alabama cop with car arrested in Troup County, authorities say

A man wanted for allegedly hitting an Opelika, Alabama, police officer with a car earlier this month was arrested Sunday in Troup County, Georgia, the sheriff’s office said.

Troup County sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen following a traffic stop. The deputies received a tip that Allen was driving a car near Greenville and Hines roads, the office said in a news release.

Deputies searched Allen and found a bag with a “clear, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine” in his coat pocket, the office said in a news release.







Troup County deputies then searched the car and found a pipe, a “large amount” of meth and a 12-gauge pistol-grip shotgun, the office said.

Allen was transported to the Troup County Jail and charged with possession of a firearm during certain felonies, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and trafficking amphetamine, the office said.

Allen had outstanding warrants with the Opelika Police Department for first-degree assault, felony duty to give information and render aid, cocaine trafficking, possession of meth with intent to distribute, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and three counts of unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.

Allen also had outstanding warrants through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for a felony fugitive from justice charge, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.

Allen was arrested after he allegedly struck an Opelika police officer in the parking lot of a Kroger. Officers were called to the grocery store regarding a driver striking a cart return. Allen was attempting to flee the scene when the officer was hit, according to a Central Alabama Crimestoppers news release.