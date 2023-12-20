Man accused of hitting another man with car, crowbar at local Sheetz

An arrest warrant was issued for a Uniontown man after police say he hit another man with his car and a crowbar at a local Sheetz.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Sheetz on Grindstone Road in Redstone Township for reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash just before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

The complaint said troopers at the scene saw a Volkswagen station wagon crashed into a pillar in the parking lot. The car was registered to Bernard Geisel Jr.

Police said Geisel and the victim both dated the same woman in the past and knew each other, and that the victim was at the store to conduct a custody exchange with that woman.

The victim told police he walked out of the Sheetz and saw Geisel getting out of his car carrying a crowbar. He asked Geisel what he was doing, to which Geisel charged him and hit him in the leg.

The complaint said Geisel tried to hit the victim with the crowbar in the head and body, and hit him again in the side.

When Sheetz staff said they were calling the police, Geisel got into his car and drove it at a high rate of speed toward the victim, who was walking away, a witness said. The victim’s head hit the hood and his leg hit the bumper, according to the complaint.

A witness at the scene told police that she saw Geisel’s car accelerate, swerve and hit the victim. She said the victim fell to the ground and the car hit a pillar, which was was stopped it from driving over the victim.

Geisel got out with the crowbar, again walking toward the victim, who got up and got into his truck before fleeing the parking lot, according to the complaint.

Geisel is charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.

