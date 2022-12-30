Man accused of hitting Butler Twp. cruisers with stolen truck indicted on charges

A Columbus man is facing charges after Butler Twp. police say he hit and damaged multiple police cruisers with a stolen truck on Christmas Eve.

Anthony L. Brown, 32, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County Jail on three counts of vandalism and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

A grand jury chose not to indict Brown on a charge of felonious assault of a police officer, according to court records.

Butler Twp. officers were called out to the Days Inn on Miller Lane on the morning of Christmas Eve. A woman told officers that Brown threatened to killer her and was chasing her, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Brown was found hiding from officers in the wood line north of the Days Inn. He then ran off and police chased him on foot.

“Anthony was instructed by police to stop and continued to run. Anthony crossed I-75 (north and southbound lanes), almost causing a wreck,” the affidavit stated.

Brown has been accused of then stealing a Dodger Dakota on Poe Ave. When he tried to drive off, Brown “deliberately rammed multiple cruisers” and almost hit an officer. Another officer on scene stated that Brown deliberately tried to hit that officer.

Brown was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains. He's scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.








