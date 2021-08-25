Man accused of hitting CTA Red Line passenger on head with hammer, police say

A 30-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with allegedly hitting a man on the head with a hammer on an “L” train early Tuesday, Chicago police said.

Police said a 50-year-old man was on a CTA Red Line train in the 1200 block of North Clark Street shortly before 5:15 a.m. when another male passenger approached him and hit him with a hammer, giving him a “laceration to the forehead.” He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

Curtis Tyler was arrested at 6:06 a.m. in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue. He was charged with battery with a deadly weapon, damage to property under $500 and public indecency, police said. He also was cited for having a weapon on a CTA vehicle, according to police.