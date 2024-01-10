Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting facing first charge

The man accused of hitting a woman with his truck before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash and shooting is now facing charges.

James Skirvin, 54, was charged with one count of felonious assault Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trotwood officer, suspect stable after crash, shooting on US 35

Court records also indicate that a bond for Skirvin has been set at $1.5 million.

The charge is connected to the pedestrian strike that started a string of events on Monday.

Skirvin is accused of purposefully hitting his daughter with his white truck, according to a statement of facts filed Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Skirvin allegedly ran over his daughter at Voyager Village on Monday morning. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

While first responders were there helping the victim, police said Skirvin sped out of the park shouting and pointing a gun at them and firefighters as he pulled onto US 35.

>> I-TEAM: Records show new details about alleged suspect in crash, shooting that injured local officer

From there, police started the chase of the truck which ended with Skirvin crashing into a police cruiser and then gunfire.

Police said Wednesday that Skirvin and the Trotwood officer injured in the crash on US 35 were currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Any additional charges connected to the events after the pedestrian strike at Voyager Village are pending.