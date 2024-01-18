An Evans man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with a baseball bat.

William Paul Ashmore, 61, of Evans, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to jail records. He was not granted bond as of Thursday afternoon.

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an Evans home for an aggravated assault. When deputies arrived, a 60-year-old woman told deputies she is disabled and Ashmore was helping her take a shower, according to an incident report. After the shower, he put her in a chair in the master bedroom.

The woman said Ashmore was upset about her putting his belongings outside and grabbed a baseball bat from under their bed and hit her in the head, leaving cuts and causing her to bleed "profusely," according to the report. She said he then leaned over her with a knife.

Fatal crash in Aiken: Aiken man, 22, killed in crash on Crystal Springs Road

Deputies noted the woman went to another house for help and was taken to the hospital, according to the report.

Ashmore was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Officials with the sheriff's office confirmed Thursday afternoon the woman has been released from the hospital.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man accused of hitting Evans woman in the head with baseball bat