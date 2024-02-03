Man accused of hitting Kettering police cruisers during traffic stop indicted

Feb. 2—A man who reportedly rammed two Kettering police cruisers last week during a traffic stop last week has been indicted.

Alexander R. Love, 24, is facing one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office and two counts of vandalism, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

On Jan. 23 Love ran a red light at the intersection of East Stroop Road and Woodman Drive, according to a Kettering police incident report. While an officer was following Love, they noticed the vehicle was reportedly swerving far enough to the right that its wheels were crossing the center dividing line.

When the officer activated their overheard lights for a traffic stop, Love did not stop and continued at the same speed, according to the incident report.

The officer continued to follow the vehicle, which slowed near the entrance to Stonebridge apartments and then made a U-turn. The officer deactivated their lights and did not continue following the vehicle.

Another officer saw the vehicle going north on Woodman Drive before it pulled into a Shell gas station on East Dorothy Lane. Multiple police units responded in an attempt to intercept the vehicle.

Love intentionally backed into a police cruiser, resulting in extensive damage according to a police log. When he tried to drive forward, he hit the door of a second cruiser.

One of the cruisers had a damaged front bumper, headlight and hood. The other vehicle had damage on the driver side door.

Police were able to arrest Love without any additional incident.

When police asked Love if saw their cruiser when they initially attempted to stop him, Love told the officer he thought they were trying to go around, according to an incident report. He also also reportedly said he confused the accelerator gear shift on the vehicle when he rammed the two cruisers.