Man accused of hitting, killing toddler while backing out of driveway now facing charges

A Dayton man accused of hitting a toddler with his car is facing criminal charges.

Victor Parham, Jr., 40, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury Monday on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of OVI and one count of vehicular homicide.

>> Police find body near Trotwood apartment complex; death investigation underway

Charges stemmed from a November 2021 incident where Parham allegedly hit and killed a toddler while backing out of a driveway in the 4500 block of Bluehaven Drive.

One-year-old Avion Chatman, of Dayton, was standing in the driveway when the car backed up and hit him, according to a crash report.

Chatman was taken from the scene to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

>> Dayton man indicted for murder of 65-year-old woman

Parham had alcohol in his system and his driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Parham is scheduled to appear in court next for his arraignment on Sept. 6, 2022.