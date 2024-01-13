Man accused of hitting, killing woman with car while running from traffic stop indicted on charges

A man who caused a crash hitting two people, killing one of them while trying to get away from police has been formally charged.

Walter Elofskey, 31, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Friday on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, and OVI; and one count each of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs, vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, possession of fentanyl-related compound, and failure to comply.

Elofskey, Walter Douglas (10/04/1992) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 23-012685 on 09/12/2023 at 1:40 PM. Probation Violation - Probation Violation Ccs (Pending);

>> RELATED: Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by vehicle running from traffic stop in Clayton

Elofskey was also indicted Friday on grand theft and breaking and entering for stealing more than $8,000 in tools and construction equipment from a Sinclair Community College parking lot in August, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The majority of the charges are connected to a crash that happened in September.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an Englewood Police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for speed and fictitious license plates of a tan Volvo on North Main Street near Sweet Potato Ridge Road on Sept. 10.

Elofskey was driving in a “reckless manner fleeing” from an Englewood officer, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

While trying to get away, the Volvo hit a white Toyota when it tried to turn left on Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

>> Grand jury indicts grandmother accused of shooting infant grandchild

Elofskey’s car then went left onto a sidewalk where it hit two people who were walking on the sidewalk, including Marie Hansen, 71. Hansen later died from her injuries.

The Volvo continued up through the yard and then came to a stop before hitting the house.

Elofskey and another occupant ran from the scene after the crash. They both were found by a K-9 in a shed four houses down from the crash. They were showing signs of an overdose and taken to the hospital for treatment.

He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18.