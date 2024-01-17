Man accused of hitting man with gun, shooting at second man in Harrison Twp.

Jan. 16—A man accused of striking a man with a gun during a fight and shooting at a second man in Harrison Twp. earlier this month is facing charges.

A grand jury indicted Joshua Shepherd, 35, of Riverside on felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons while under disability charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

On Jan. 5, Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to a felonious assault complaint in Harrison Twp.

A man told deputies a man walked onto his porch and began fighting him along with a second man, later identified as Shepherd, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

During the fight, Shepherd reportedly hit the first man in the head with a handgun. Deputies noted the man had a bloody cut on the left side of his face, according to an affidavit.

A second witness told deputies he rented an 18-foot trailer from one of Shepherd's relatives and paid a two week rental fee. He said he was a week into the rental period when multiple vehicles showed up and one drove off with the trailer, according to court records.

After Shepherd, the first witness and another man got into a fight on the front porch, Shepherd reportedly left before returning as the incident escalated.

"When Joshua came back, he got out of the white Toyota Scion and fired three shots at (the second witness)," an affidavit read. "Joshua was shooting at him while he was standing in the street."

He then fled the area.

The second witness was not hit by the gunfire, according to court records.

Deputies found Shepherd at his residence in Riverside. During a search, investigators reportedly found ammunition and a gun magazine in the residence and Scion.

Shepherd's bond was previously set at $250,000 in municipal court.