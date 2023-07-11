Man accused of hitting passing cars while parked on road, throwing grill at Brevard County deputies

A man was arrested after he allegedly hit several passing vehicles with a tire iron while he was parked in the roadway, then throwing a chair and barbecue grill at Brevard County deputies during a chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities responded to the intersection of School Street and Bay Avenue in Cocoa late Tuesday morning for a reported road rage incident, where a grey Chevy Tahoe was initially parked in the roadway, then began ramming vehicles as they attempted to go around him, deputies said.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and began striking other vehicles with a tire iron, even breaking the driver’s side window of a passing truck and getting the tire iron stuck in the broken glass, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the suspect, later identified as Raymond Hofmann, armed with a crowbar. When deputies told him to drop it, Hofmann threw the crowbar and fled on food.

ON-SCENE WITH BCSO AND OUR WEST PRECINCT UNITS Deputies and Agents are currently working an active scene near the... Posted by Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Deputies gave chase, and Hofmann threw a chair and barbecue grill at deputies before he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Hofmann is facing various charges including resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and other charges related to his attacks on the roadway, deputies said.

See a map of the scene below:

