Man accused of hitting pedestrian while driving under the influence

Apr. 29—A 21-year-old accused of striking a pedestrian while driving drunk near Somers on April 25 — leaving her in intensive care — now faces felony negligent vehicular assault and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer charges.

Prosecutors say Gunnar Thomas Sweem initially fled the scene of the crash, located near the intersection of North Somers Road and Montana 82, leaving the 24-year-old victim in a ditch. Responding Montana Highway Patrol troopers described her as suffering "serious injuries."

First responders took the victim to the hospital, where she was placed in the intensive care unit, court documents said.

A witness on scene told authorities that he saw a silver or gray vehicle ahead of him careen off the road into a ditch. The vehicle backed up onto the road and parked. As a woman screamed in the background, a man exited the vehicle and fled, the witness said.

He said, "I gotta go," before departing, the witness recalled, according to court documents.

About 25 minutes later, another man walked to the scene of the crash from North Somers Road. Troopers described him in court documents as swaggering and swaying as he made his way to the scene. Boasting bloodshot and watery eyes, "he was struggling to stand up," court documents said.

Troopers allegedly asked him to identify himself several times without success. But a firefighter working the scene recognized the man as Sweem, according to court documents.

They arrested Sweem and took him to Logan Health for a blood draw before heading to the county jail. Sweem allegedly told troopers en route that he was driving home prior to the accident. He said he returned to the scene "because he has morals," court documents said.

Investigators later found a vehicle registered to Sweem on North Somers Road. Parked next to a small shed and underneath a tree, the vehicle had suffered "significant damage that was consistent with the crash," court documents said.

If convicted, Sweem faces up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $10,000 fine for the negligent vehicular assault charge. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of six months in the Flathead County Detention Center and a $500 fine.

Sweem is being held in the county jail on a $40,000 bond. He is expected in Flathead County District Court for a May 5 arraignment.

