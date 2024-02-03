Man accused of hitting woman with car, severing her ankle charged

The man accused of hitting a woman with a car, which severed her ankle, is facing charges.

Darius Thomas, 30, was charged this week with two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated vehicular assault, according to online Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Darius Thomas has been identified as the person of interest in a crash that left a woman's ankle severed.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman’s ankle ‘severed’ after driver intentionally hits her; Person of interest identified

As News Center 7 previously reported, Thomas was identified by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as the person of interest in the case involving a pedestrian crash on Salem Avenue on Monday.

When deputies got to the scene in the 3400 block of Salem Avenue, they found a 29-year-old woman on the ground near the rear of a business. Her ankle was found the be severed from her leg.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an argument took place between the woman and her boyfriend. At one point, he got in the Kia, drove into her, and knocked her to the ground.

She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Thomas is not currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Deputies previously asked for the public’s help locating Thomas, who they said left the scene heading east on Hillcrest Avenue toward Salem Avenue. The Kia Soul involved in the incident had Ohio registration KAP5082.

“The vehicle will have significant damage to the front and hood area,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the incident or Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center by calling (937) 225-4357. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.