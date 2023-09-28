Man accused of hitting woman with hammer

Sep. 28—MOREHEAD — A Morehead man was jailed early Sunday morning after police discovered a woman suffering from a skull fracture.

A Rowan County Sheriff's deputy arrested David L. Butler, 48, and charged him with first-degree domestic violence assault after responding to a residence on Buffalo Branch.

According to court records, a woman was discovered lying in the floor with a "large seemingly fracture to the back of her head," the deputy wrote.

Court records state a witness claimed Butler struck the woman with a hammer.

According to court records, Butler was found hiding in a bedroom "manifestly under the influence."

The deputy reported they found the blood stained hammer on the front porch and first responders rendering aid said it matched the victim's wound.

According to the arrest citation, Butler admitted to hitting the woman with something with a handle, but he "wasn't wanting to kill her."

Butler will have a preliminary hearing in Rowan County District Court on Oct. 2.

He faces 20 years in prison if convicted on the class B felony.