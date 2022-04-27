Man accused of holding up C-Falls pharmacy brought up on federal charge

Apr. 27—The Columbia Falls man accused of holding up a pharmacy at gunpoint earlier this month made his first appearance in federal court this week.

Grant Alan West, 37, was initially brought up on felony robbery, aggravated kidnapping and criminal possession of dangerous drugs charges in Flathead County District Court following the alleged April 13 stickup. An arraignment on those charges is scheduled for May 19.

In the meantime, federal prosecutors have brought him up on what's known as a Hobbs Act robbery in U.S. District Court. A Hobbs Act robbery is one that affects commerce, in this case the operation of a pharmacy.

West appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto on April 25 and was detained following the hearing.

If convicted of the federal charge, West could spend up to 20 years in prison and pay a $250,000 fine.

According to district court documents, employees of a Ninth Street West pharmacy in Columbia Falls were locking the store up about 7:04 p.m., April 13 when a man entered with a tote bag and gun.

A press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office described the man as wearing a beanie, sunglasses and a mask during the alleged stickup.

Pointing the firearm at the workers, the man asked for Percocet, an opioid that contains oxycodone.

He then ushered the employees into a bathroom and closed the door, court documents said. The workers waited several minutes before asking if they could emerge.

Hearing no answer, they reentered the now vacant store. A 100 count bottle of oxycodone-acetaminophen was missing, according to court documents, though federal officials said one of the employees turned the medication over to the man.

The workers gave responding authorities a description of the man, but identified him as West. According to court documents, employees recognized him as a previous customer.

Following the alleged robbery, local law enforcement tracked West down at a Braig Road home in Columbia Falls. A tote bag and gun found at the scene matched descriptions given by the pharmacy employees, court documents said. Authorities also reported recovering several oxycodone-acetaminophen pills in West's possession at the time of the arrest.

Federal officials said that the FBI worked alongside the Columbia Falls Police Department in investigating the case, which is being prosecuted through the Justice Department's Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.