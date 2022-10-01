Man accused of holding hostage at gunpoint shot, killed by deputies in Catawba Co., authorities say

Authorities said a man accused of holding a hostage at gunpoint was shot and killed by deputies in Catawba County Saturday morning. No deputies were hurt, they said.

The shooting happened on Village Circle in the Mountain View community, just south of Hickory.

Investigators told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the initial call for the incident was for a hostage situation and it came at 6:45 a.m. Deputies said a man was holding another man at gunpoint inside an SUV.

Deputies said they called in the Catawba County sheriff’s SWAT team to try to negotiate with the man, who they said was threatening to shoot the hostage.

Authorities told Faherty at about 7:45 a.m., deputies shot the man inside the SUV, killing him. The man held hostage was not hurt and neither were the deputies involved.

Faherty was at the scene and could see the SUV in the yard of a home on Village Circle.

Deputies said per standard protocol, the State Bureau of Investigation is going to investigate. Channel 9 has reached out to the SBI for more information.

