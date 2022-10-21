Man accused of holding woman against her will, sexually assaulting her at Uptown hotel

A man is accused of holding a woman against her will inside of an Uptown Charlotte hotel and sexually assaulting her, according to a police report.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Ryan Parsell on several charges, including multiple counts of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

In a police report obtained by Channel 9, the attack happened last Saturday inside the Grand Bohemian on West Trade Street.

According to Mecklenburg County Jail records, police arrested Parsell Friday morning. He is being held without bond.

No other details have been released.

