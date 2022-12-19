A Bremerton man is accused of holding a woman at gunpoint in the Silverdale Target parking lot Sunday, upset that she wouldn’t let him meet her children.

Derek Steven Lebeda, 42, was charged Monday in Kitsap County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree assault.

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies had surrounded the vehicle in which Lebeda was sitting with the woman at about 5:24 p.m. when the woman left the vehicle and ran toward officers unharmed. Deputies found a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol that had rounds in the magazine but none in the chamber, according to court documents.

Another woman who had been in the vehicle told deputies that Lebeda and the first woman were arguing because Lebeda wanted to meet her children, but she wanted to drop him off before picking up the children.

Lebeda grew “angrier and angrier” as the woman refused to allow him to meet her children until he pulled out the pistol, the second woman told investigators.

Lebeda then pointed the gun at the second woman and told her to exit the vehicle, which she did, and he pointed the gun at the first woman’s head during the incident, according to an account included in charging documents.

Lebeda was booked into the Kitsap County Jail and held on $1.25 million bail.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man accused of holding woman at gunpoint in Target parking lot