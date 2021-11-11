Man accused of homicide by child abuse in Greenville after death of 3-month-old

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has accused a 25-year-old man of homicide by child abuse after his 3-month-old child died by what investigators believe were non-accidental injuries.

De’Aundre Brown has been charged with homicide by child abuse and is being held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff's Office and online records from the Greenville County Detention Center.

Deputies received a report on Sept. 21 after hospital staff notified the Sheriff's Office that the 3-month-old child had sustained injuries that did not appear to be caused by accidental trauma.

Investigators learned that Brown had been watching the child at a residence on Taylor Ridge Court before Brown brought the unresponsive child to the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The died at the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office has not released information regarding the child.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

