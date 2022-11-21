Man accused of homicide in Penn Hills gas station shooting extradited from Georgia

Michael Wade, the man accused of shooting and killing Dante Jones at a Penn Hills gas station in September, is in the Allegheny County Jail after being extradited from Georgia.

Wade, who was arrested earlier this month, is charged with homicide in the death of 34-year old Jones.

Penn Hills and Allegheny County police used surveillance video, cell phone data and information from previous cases to determine who they say is the gunman in the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with September fatal shooting at local gas station

Police paperwork states Jones was sitting in his car while getting gas at the Exxon on Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills on September 9. Investigators say Wade pulled up beside him, stuck a gun through Jones’ open passenger’s window, and allegedly pulled the trigger multiple times.

Jones died at the hospital.

After Wade was extradited back here, a judge denied bail, calling him a threat to the community.

Wade is due back in court December 7.

TRENDING NOW:

5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs; suspect identified Man killed in overnight crash on I-279 identified Jason David Frank, ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ actor, dead at 49 VIDEO: Dr. Fauci reflects on more than five decades at NIH ahead of retirement from government DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts