Man accused of homicide in San Miguel County

Dec. 14—A Ribera man is facing a murder charge after, New Mexico State Police say, he killed another man in a small community on N.M. 3 in San Miguel County.

State police investigators were called to a residence in Villanueva on Monday evening and found Alejandro Rodriguez, 39, lying facedown with a wound consistent with a gunshot, according to a news release.

Police stated Gary Hicks, 59, of Ribera has been charged with murder.

Hicks and an unnamed 43-year-old man were returning from cutting wood when the male observed Rodriguez' vehicle parked outside of his cousin's residence, the news release stated.

The homeowner, a woman, had an active restraining order against Rodriguez, according to the release.

"The 43-year-old male confronted Alejandro outside the residence and an argument ensued," police wrote. "Moments later, the male heard a gunshot, and Alejandro fell to the ground."

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator, police said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.