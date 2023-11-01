Man accused of honking at women, performing lewd acts while driving on I-985

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after two women said he performed lewd acts while driving along Interstate 985.

On Monday, a woman driving north between exits 20 and 22 called 911 to say a man was following her and exposing himself. She said the man blew his horn to get her attention.

“There is somebody on the highway who’s doing, like, a sexual act and following me,” the woman told the 911 dispatcher.

She said the man in a white Tesla then turned around and headed south on the interstate. She gave the dispatcher his license plate number.

“Do you want to make a report with an officer?” the dispatcher asked.

“No, I just don’t want him to do it to anybody else,” the caller responded. “I don’t know if there’s a way to catch him or not.”

A sheriff’s deputy responded and pulled over the car near the Atlanta highway. The deputy arrested Mostafa Abdelbaset, 27, of Buford. He’s charged with public indecency and stalking.

Days earlier, on Oct. 25, another woman called 911 to say a man in a white Tesla pulled alongside her on I-985 in Flowery Branch. She said the man blew his horn, performed a lewd act, and blew her a kiss.

Flowery Branch Police responded but did not locate the car. On Monday, after Abdelbaset was arrested, Flowery Branch police charged him with one count of public indecency.

“I find it very disturbing. I think it’s disgusting and I hope you got him,” said driver Tonya Ellis, who frequently drives I-985. “It makes you uncomfortable, but in the times we’re living in, it’s not as shocking as it should be.”

“I feel like it’s more common than we even know,” said driver Sheree Newton. “But good for the women who are reporting it because there are some sick people out there.”

Abdelbaset posted a $5,500 bond Tuesday night and is now out of jail.

