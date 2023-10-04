Man accused of 'horrific' abduction and rape in Quincy is due back in court

QUINCY − A Quincy man charged in connection with what authorities have called a “horrific” abduction, rape and assault is due to return to court Wednesday.

The defendant, Christian Lynch, 27, was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on six counts of aggravated rape.

The charges stem from the Nov. 12, 2022, reported abduction of a 64-year-old woman as she walked to the Wollaston T Station during her morning commute to work.

Surveillance video from Wollaston Station shows a man, later identified as Lynch by police, exit a Hyundai Genesis, seize a woman from behind and force her into the back seat. She can be seen kicking for about a minute before her assailant shuts her inside and leaves the station, court documents show.

Police found the woman that night in a Lowe’s parking lot at the Westgate Mall in Brockton. She told an interviewer that a man sexually assaulted her in his car after abducting her. He then took her to his Quincy residence, she said, where he detained her for 12 hours, raping and abusing her throughout the day.

The woman told police that “she believed she was going to die,” according to court documents.

At a dangerousness hearing in Quincy District Court, Assistant District Attorney Beth McLaughlin said Lynch, after leaving the woman in Brockton, drove to Walmart in Quincy and bought a rug, a mattress, bedding and cleaning supplies.

A police report says Lynch told police after his arrest that he was tired of using online dating apps.

“This is me going out into the world getting a date,” Lynch reportedly told Quincy officers.

The incident prompted a community meeting in early December 2022, where city officials and then-Police Chief Paul Keenan listened to residents' concerns.

At the meeting, Keenan called the incident “one of the most horrific events” he’d witnessed in over 40 years of police work.

Lynch's status review hearing Wednesday will be in Dedham Superior Court. He has been held since his arrest.

Less than a month before the abduction, Quincy police arrested Lynch, saying he exposed his genitals to a woman at Squaw Rock Park in Squantum.

