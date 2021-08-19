Man accused of Houston serial killings formally sentenced to death
William Reece, now sentenced to Oklahoma's death row, is also accused of the high-profile murders of two girls in the Houston area.
William Reece, now sentenced to Oklahoma's death row, is also accused of the high-profile murders of two girls in the Houston area.
After struggling to make romantic connections throughout her adolescence and college days, Darby finally falls in (requited) love.
A former Chicago police officer who was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for lying to judges to get search warrants so he and his partner could steal drugs and money has been officially fired from the department.
A white Michigan man has been sentenced to four to 10 years in prison after being convicted of harassing a […] The post Mich. man sentenced to prison for vandalizing, shooting at Black neighbor’s home appeared first on TheGrio.
Police say they had ‘no realistic chance’ of prosecuting man accused of murdering Stuart Lubbock
Michael Williams, a 65-year-old grandfather from Chicago, sat behind bars for nearly a year accused of murder
The man appeared to have been livestreaming and threatening President Joe Biden and Democrats before surrendering Thursday afternoon.View Entire Post ›
As Medghyne Calonge was being fired from at 1-800-Accountant over the phone, colleagues reported seeing her repeatedly hitting the delete key, according to prosecutors.
The singer denies the claims
Group called ‘Sedition Hunters’ allegedly identified him in a video fighting police officer during riot
A TikTok user is sharing the allegedly "disturbing" detail he noticed in his camping trip video.
Alan Terence Cotton was discovered in the property in Runcorn, Cheshire, on 17 July.
A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges
Kenosha prosecutors say a new video provides "crucial insight" into Kyle Rittenhouse's vigilante state of mind in summer 2020.
Josh Duggar's defense team says Arkansas police could have "potentially exculpatory" evidence for their client - and they want to see it.
"I'm sorry my skin color bothered you, but me and my people are never leaving," one of the victims told the woman before she was sentenced on federal hate crime charges.
A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of his Washington D.C. high school Wednesday as his father waited to pick […] The post DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another appeared first on TheGrio.
The driver, 28-year-old Devonte Dawayne Brown, appeared to be surrounded by officers when he was gunned down.
Former cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo breaks his silence in an interview with Noticias Telemundo, his first since being apprehended in 1989 in connection with the deaths of DEA undercover agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala.Details: The man who once was considered “The Godfather” of narco crime and one of the most feared criminals worldwide is now a visibly worn-down 75-year-old who calls himself a “corpse waiting to be buried by a tree’s roots.”Get market new
Miami’s police union fired back at the city’s police chief Friday, posting a picture of Art Acevedo posing with the same gesture he suspended an officer for using last week — a hand signal often associated with white power extremist groups.
A federal judge on Thursday rejected former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar's attempt to keep money in his prison account and ordered him to use it to pay his victims, the Washington Post reports.Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff said that Nassar owes his victims much more than he paid — about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties — despite technically following the Bureau of Prisons’ rules. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark