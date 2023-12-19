Man accused of hurting 3-month-old child, Troutman police say

The Troutman Police Department says a 20-year-old man is facing a child abuse charge after a 3-month-old was taken to the hospital last month.

Police said a 3-month-old child was taken to a medical center on Nov. 22 with a brain hemorrhage “and other injuries” that were consistent with child abuse.

Troutman PD said investigators got more information that led to an arrest warrant for Sirrandon Brown.

The department said Brown turned himself in on Dec. 15, and he was held on a $50,000 bond. Online records as of Tuesday show Brown has since been released on bond.

Police told Channel 9 that the victim has recovered enough to be released from the medical center. The child was placed with other family members through the Iredell County Department of Social Services.

