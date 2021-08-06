Man accused in illegal surgery case accepts plea deal

Aug. 6—One of two men accused of performing an illegal surgery last year in southeast Oklahoma agreed to a plea deal just days before his scheduled trial.

Thomas Evans Gates, 43, of Wister, pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor counts of failure to bury a dead human member, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents filed in the case.

The District 16 District Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss the charges in relation to the illegal surgery as long as Gates' agreed to "testify truthfully" in the trial against 53-year-old Bob Lee Allen, of Wister, who is also accused in the illegal surgery.

Gates and Allen were charged in October 2020 with felony conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery, felony practicing medicine without a license/unlicensed surgery, felony maiming, misdemeanor failure to bury a dead human member, misdemeanor possession of controlled dangerous substance, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen faces an additional felony charge of attempted distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs without a prescription.

Documents show District 16 Associated District Judge Marion Fry will sentence Gates at 9 a.m. Sept. 28.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Gates to be sentenced to time served plus fines and court costs.

The trial against Allen is scheduled to begin Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. in Fry's courtroom.

An affidavit prepared by the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office in the case states a man was taken Oct. 14, 2020, to the McAlester Regional Health Center, where he told medical personnel he had a surgery to remove his testicles that was conducted by Allen and Gates at a Wister residence.

The man also told MRHC staff that Allen and Gates "tried to get him to participate in cannibalism," the affidavit states.

Investigators wrote in the report that the man met Allen while researching castrations on a website called www.the-em.com — which stands for EunuchMaker and states it is "for everybody into mods and kinks for all kinds."

According to the affidavit, the man told investigators he flew into the Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 11 and Allen drove them to the Wister residence, located approximately 45 minutes southwest from Ft. Smith, Arkansas.

The man told investigators he was awake for the two-hour surgery conducted by Allen with Gates handing over medical equipment with Allen telling the man after the surgery that he was going to consume the parts, the affidavit states.

Investigators were told the man woke up the next morning with a lot of bleeding and Allen told him "No ER, no morgue" before taking him to MRHC, the affidavit states.

During a search warrant executed on the residence on Oct. 15, 2020, investigators found a freezer "that contained a plastic Ziplock bag with what appeared to be testicles," a six-foot tall medicine cabinet full of various medications, medical utensils, mushrooms in pill bottles, a cautery tool with blood, xylocaine, and more.

Gates and Allen were not present at the residence during the execution of the search warrant but were later located and detained with assistance from the McAlester Police Department.

