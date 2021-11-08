Man accused of illegally hunting deer hurts 2 when he shoots car instead, NY cops say

A man accused of illegally hunting a deer injured two people when he opened fire across a highway and shot a car instead, deputies in New York said.

Rolland Gibbs, 62, was arrested after deputies were notified of a car hit by gunfire along NYS Route 29 in the town of Saratoga, roughly 38 miles north of the capital, Albany, on the morning of Nov. 7, according to a news release.

“You know, you’re out, you’re in a hunting season, you’re at 11 o’clock in the morning or thereabouts, you see a deer across from a two-lane highway, that you know is heavily traveled with motorists, and you fire a shot, so common sense should’ve played into this, but apparently it didn’t,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo told WNYT.

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment on Nov. 8.

Gibbs, of Northumberland, had “reportedly been attempting to illegally” hunt a deer at the time of the shooting, deputies said.

As a result, the car’s two occupants, whose names were not released, received “non-life-threatening injuries.”

They were transported to the town’s hospital and later released.

Gibbs is facing charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree assault.

Additionally, he was “cited for numerous Environmental Conservation Law violations,” the release said.

He is set to appear in Saratoga Town Court at a later date.