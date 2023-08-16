Man accused of impersonating cop during road rage incident, Hickory police say

Police in Hickory are investigating a possible case of road rage where a driver also impersonated a police officer.

Investigators said it started with a road rage incident on Aug. 11 along 21st Avenue Northeast. Family members of the victim said the other driver waved him over and told him to slow down and gave him a police badge number.

Hickory police said they don’t have badge numbers, so the number he gave did not match any officer’s.

Police are now working to identify that driver. The suspect’s vehicle was described to be a new model black or dark blue sedan. The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s with short, dark hair and glasses.

As of Wednesday, no one was charged in connection to the case and the investigation is ongoing.

