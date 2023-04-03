Man accused of impersonating FBI agent threatens to shoot victims, Ga. deputies say

A man was arrested after officials say he was claiming to be a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on Thursday, Floyd County deputies received reports of a road rage incident.

When officers arrived, the victim told deputies that 42-year-old Michael Leonard Hicks was driving behind them at a high rate of speed before performing a PIT maneuver on their car, causing them to spin out of the roadway.

Deputies said in the report that Hicks identified himself as an FBI agent and threatened to shoot and kill the victim.

The report indicated that there was more than one victim involved however, Floyd County officials have not specified.

According to the report, the victim fled after their car crashed.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Hicks was charged with aggravated assault, three counts of terroristic threats and impersonating a police officer.

