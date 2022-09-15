Man accused of impersonating federal agent among indicted

Sep. 15—CATLETTSBURG — A Greenup man accused of impersonating a federal agent during a public intoxication arrest in Westwood was among the many indicted this week in Boyd County.

Gabriel I. Adkins, 43, was indicted Tuesday on charges of public intoxication, first-offense simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and impersonating a peace officer.

Adkins is accused of telling a Boyd County deputy he was a DEA agent after attempting to flag down cars in the streets of Westwood with a meth rock in his pocket.

If convicted, Adkins could face up to five years in prison on his impersonation and drug possession charge.

An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be taken as an indication of guilt. It's a formal charge of a felony made by a grand jury — a group of citizens drawn from the community.

Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:

—Joshua D. Mullens, 35, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Johnda Bailey, 46, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of making a false statement for a prescription.

—David A. Seckman, 40, of Charleston, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and five traffic violations.

—Sean L. Smith, 45, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of third-degree criminal trespassing, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of resisting arrest and one count of third-degree assault.

—Kathleen Akers, 20, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree degree fleeing or evading police, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of disregarding a stop sign.

—Joe Bentley, 60, of no fixed address, had a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement added to his indictment.

