Man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer at Florida Wendy’s to get discount, police say

A man is accused of falsely impersonating an officer at a Florida Wendy’s to get a discount, the Bunnell Police Department said.

On Monday, police were called to a Wendy’s on Commerce Parkway for a report of suspicious activity.

Investigators said that Jesse Stover had asked to be given a law enforcement discount for his purchase.

Witnesses told police that Stover quickly flashed a gold-colored badge to the Wendy’s staff and demanded the discount again.

The staff members denied his request and they started arguing.

During the argument, Stover said he was not a police officer but worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration as an undercover agent.

Investigators said Stover was a regular customer at the Wendy’s and had been asking for the discount for more than two years.

Police said the badge that was used to impersonate a law enforcement officer was a concealed weapon permit badge, which is very similar to a law enforcement badge.

