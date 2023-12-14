Man accused of impersonating north Georgia police officer, trying to pull drivers over

A Floyd County man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

On Dec. 6, Floyd County deputies said, Terry Jason Rogers, turned on his bumper lights and made the witness believe he was getting pulled over. The witness called 911.

Two days later, Rogers committed the crime again, by activating his amber lights when stopping for a bus and the vehicle was passing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Rogers turned on the rear backlight bar and back alternating tail lights and headlights trying to get the vehicle to stop.

Authorities arrested Rogers the same day and charged him with impersonating an officer.

He was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

