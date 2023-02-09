Man accused of impersonating parent, attempted kidnapping at Xenia school found competent for trial

A Greene County judge has determined if a Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and kidnap a child at an “Open House” event last year is competent to stand trial.

Reid Duran, 35, appeared in Greene County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning for a competency hearing. There, Judge Michael Buckwalter ruled that Duran is competent to stand trial.

Duran was arrested in August after an incident at St. Brigid School. According to police, Duran went to the school, attempting to impersonate a parent with the intention of trying to kidnap a child. He’s been charged with attempted kidnapping, felonious assault and escape.

St. Brigid’s principal Terry Adkins told dispatchers that there was a man who was trespassing at the school’s event. In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, Adkins said the man was “posing a threat.”

When police arrived on scene, they interviewed Duran in the school parking lot where he gave different stories about why he was at the school before admitting that he came to kidnap a child. He then voluntarily agreed to come to the Xenia Police Division to speak with officers.

While in an interview room, Duran attempted to stab a Xenia officer with a pen. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. The videos were released as part of a public records request previously made by News Center 7. The videos showed a man, later identified as Duran, grab a pen and attempt to stab a police officer.

Duran later told an officer that he went to St. Brigid School “attempting to find a small child to obtain sexual favors,” according to the affidavit. He told police he planned to drug the child with a tranquilizer-laced Starburst and abduct them when they passed out.

Duran pleaded not guilty in September. Following that a competency evaluation was ordered. Before a hearing could be held for that evaluation, his attorney asked for a second evaluation to be conducted.

Now that he has been found competent, the case can move closer toward a trial. At this time, Duran’s next court appearance has not been determined.