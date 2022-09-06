Man accused of impersonating parent tried to escape custody last week, police say

A Fairborn man accused of impersonating a parent and planning to drug and kidnap a child at an “Open House” event at a Greene County school recently tried to escape police custody, according to a Xenia Police report.

News Center 7 obtained a Xenia Police report Tuesday which described an attempted escape on the afternoon of Aug. 31.

A Xenia officer wrote on Aug. 31 that officers went to the Greene County Jail to transport Duran to the Xenia Police Division in order for Duran to be served his indictment. He was indicted by a grand jury Duran on one count attempted kidnapping, felonious assault and escape.

Police then fingerprinted, photographed and collected Duran’s DNA for the charges he was indicted on.

>> VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent attacks Xenia officer with pen during questioning

“While Reid Duran was sitting at the bench in the book-in area waiting to be transported back to the Greene County Jail, Reid got up and attempted to run away from the bench to leave the book-in area,” the officer wrote in the report.

Two Xenia officers quickly put Reid back on the bench. He was later escorted to the patrol car by three officers.

According to the report, Duran will not be charged for the incident.

Duran is facing charges stemming from an Aug. 22 incident at St. Brigid School in Xenia. According to police, Duran went to the school, attempting to impersonate a parent with the intention of trying to kidnap a child.

The school’s principal, Terry Adkins, called 911 and told dispatchers that there was a trespasser at the school.

When they got the school, police interviewed Duran in the parking lot. After giving different reasons as to why he was there, police said he admitted to wanting to kidnap a child.

>> Prosecutors ask court to deny Brooke Skylar Richardson’s motion to seal 2019 conviction

While at the Xenia Police Division for questioning, Duran grabbed a pen and attempt to stab a police officer while in an interview room. The incident was captured on video that News Center 7 obtained through a public records request.

Story continues

Duran later told officers that he was at the school “attempting to find a small child to obtain sexual favors,” according to the affidavit. He told police he planned to drug the child with a tranquilizer-laced Starburst and abduct them when they passed out.

Court records showed that a motion for a competency and sanity evaluation was filed for Duran on Sept. 2.

Duran remains booked in the Greene County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.