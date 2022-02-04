Man accused of impersonating police officer while going up to homes in Santa Rosa Beach

SANTA ROSA BEACH — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly captured on multiple Ring doorbell cameras going door-to-door dressed as a law enforcement officer.

Ulises Chaves Turrubiates, 27, could be seen in the early hours Thursday pulling on the door handles of homes Corte Pino in Santa Rosa Beach, according to a Walton County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Turrubiates was wearing a tactical vest and had what appeared to be a black firearm tucked into the front. In the video footage, he can be heard telling the cameras he is looking for someone and that they are under arrest.

Deputies found Turrubiates the following day near the intersection of East Julie Street and First Street. According to the WCSO, he told deputies he was looking for someone after a domestic dispute but “was not trying to alarm anyone.”

When deputies asked about the weapon, they reportedly discovered it was a mace shooting device shaped like a gun. Turrubiates was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

