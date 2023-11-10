Man accused of impregnating 14-year-old

Nov. 9—An Odessa man was arrested last week after a local girl accused him of impregnating her when she was 14 and he was 19.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, the girl told authorities she met Armando Leyva at a quinceanera in January, had sex with him after the party and gave birth to his baby in September.

Leyva provided a statement to investigators consistent with the girl's statement, the report stated.

Leyva was arrested Nov. 5 on suspicion of sexual assault of a child. He was released from the Ector County jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 surety bond.