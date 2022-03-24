A New Iberia man was arrested Wednesday in Terrebonne Parish after police said he had inappropriate contact with a child.

Robert Deville, 34, is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were alerted to an incident involving Deville and a child that occurred in November in the west side of Terrebonne Parish, authorities said.

While being questioned by detectives, Deville admitted to the allegations and was taken into custody, authorities said. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he remains on $100,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Man accused of inappropriate behavior with Terrebonne juvenile