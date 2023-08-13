Man accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls

The Flowery Branch Police Department says a man was arrested after a girl reported he inappropriately touched her.

On July 19, police received a complaint from a girl under the age of 16 about Jeremy Wehunt, 38.

After receiving the complaint, investigators opened an investigation on Wehunt.

Investigators learned of two other girls who reported similar interactions with Wehunt, one being under the age of 10.

Wehunt was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation against a child under 16 years of age, sexual battery against a child under 16 years of age, and aggravated sexual battery.

Police say the events happened between January 1 and July 19.

All three victims are known acquaintances of Wehunt.

