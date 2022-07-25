Man accused of inappropriately touching girl at a school, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says

A man is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl at a school, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Anthony Guadalupe, 18, is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim less than 12 years old, according to the SJSO arrest report.

Deputies said the director of the school alerted the Florida Department of Children and Families about the reported incident, which happened near the end of the school day on Monday, July 18.

SJSO responded to the school and met with the parents on Tuesday. The girl’s father said when he picked her up on Monday evening, he saw her “pulling her underwear back up to cover her private area,” the arrest report said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The father learned that Guadalupe had put a toy in the girl’s underwear and he went back inside the school and asked to review video from the classroom.

According to the arrest report, video footage showed the child on Guadalupe’s lap at one point. The child was then standing in front of Guadalupe facing away from him and on the video he was “observed lifting the back of” the child’s dress several times and appeared “to be touching his groin area” while he had her dress lifted up, the arrest report said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Guadalupe was arrested on Tuesday night and booked into the St. Johns County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He was released from jail on Wednesday night.

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson is working to get more information on the investigation and will have the latest on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.