Man accused of indecent exposure in Richland Target parking lot

Nov. 16—A Zelienople man is accused of exposing himself in a Target parking lot in Richland Township.

Northern Regional police on Monday charged Kevin Lee Clark, 28, with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident at 550 Grandview Crossing Drive on Oct. 28.

In a criminal complaint against Clark, police said officers went to the store shortly after 1 p.m. that Thursday. They were told a white man in a white pickup truck with a Maryland plate was seen masturbating inside his vehicle.

While heading there, officers were told the pickup truck was last seen traveling toward Northtowne Square shopping center. An officer stopped it in the Giant Eagle parking lot.

Police identified the driver as Clark, who had a Maryland driver's license and said he moved to Zelienople.

Clark at first denied ever being at the Target store, but later admitted being there, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, a woman told officers she pulled into a parking space and a white pickup truck pulled in beside her. The woman said she looked over and saw a man masturbating. He then left and headed toward the lower shopping center.

Another woman approached officers and said she saw the man traveling around the Target parking lot in a white pickup and parking at various spaces.

Clark did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Clark is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 8 before District Judge Tom Swan.

