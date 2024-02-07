Man accused of infant son's fentanyl overdose, shooting homicide gets 30-year sentence

A judge sentenced a Columbus man to spend nearly 30 years in prison after he exposed his infant son to fentanyl, resulting in a fatal overdose, all while awaiting trial in a separate homicide that resulted in another man's death.

David A. Johnson III, 22, previously pleaded guilty in the separate cases. As a result of plea deals, prosecutors recommended he serve at least 27 years with a maximum of 33 and a half years in prison. Judges Jaiza Page and Dan Hawkins handed down those sentences Wednesday.

Johnson fatally shot 26-year-old Derek Ponder April 28, 2021 during an argument at Johnson's mother's home on South Harris Avenue. Johnson's mother also suffered injuries in the shooting.

Columbus police have since shuttered the home based on numerous calls involving suspected drug trafficking and violence.

Johnson was released on bond while the case was awaiting trial. Police received a call Nov. 18, 2022, to the same South Harris Avenue home. Officers found Johnson's 1-year-old son, Dekari Johnson, who died from ingesting fentanyl.

The investigation uncovered that Johnson was dealing fentanyl while out on bond and the baby accidentally consumed some of it, leading to his death.

After being arrested in his son's death, Johnson was accidentally released from jail after a clerical error. During that time, he was briefly considered a suspect in a homicide at a gas station near the Harris Avenue home. Those charges were later dismissed after police discovered additional evidence.

Prosecutors later brought charges against Johnson's younger brother, Dreyton Johnson, in that robbery. The younger Johnson was 16 at the time 21-year-old Andrew Combs was shot and killed while trying to intervene in an attempted robbery at the gas station, according to court records, and was killed.

Johnson pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs and involuntary manslaughter in his son's death. Johnson was also found to be a major drug offender based on the amount of fentanyl he had. That designation requires mandatory prison time, which was included in the sentence imposed on Johnson Wednesday.

Dekari Johnson's mother, Destiny Strickland, has previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business in the case. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28. According to court documents, she is expected to be sentenced to credit for time served.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man accused in 2 homicides, including son's, gets nearly 30 years in prison