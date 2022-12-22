Man accused of injuring grandfather, holding North Richland Hills police at bay for hours

A 23-year-old man is accused of assaulting his grandfather in a North Richland Hills home Wednesday before holding police at bay for hours and then getting arrested.

The grandson had been in the home with his grandparents, but North Richland Hills police did not release any information on what started a dispute that led to the injury.

The injured grandfather and the grandmother were able to get out of the house, police said, but the suspect remained in the residence for hours before authorities took him into custody.

North Richland Hills police identified the suspect as Darren Prany, who faces a charge of injury to an elderly person. Prany was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Police were called about the domestic situation about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 6500 block of Jerrell Street.

A SWAT team was called at around 1:15 p.m.

Officers negotiated with the suspect and eventually used gas to get him out of the house. Jerrell was closed from Charles to Rufe Snow, and Bonzer south from Jerrell also was closed to traffic during the incident.

The grandfather was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.