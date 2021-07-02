Man accused of installing possible explosive device

Jul. 2—A Nez Perce County judge set bond at $5,000 Thursday for a 37-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly set up an improvised explosive device at his mother's home to deter burglars.

According to police affidavits, Lewiston police arrested Aaron B. Lougee on Wednesday night after his mother, Susan Lougee, called to report getting home to find a phone at her front door with a wire protruding from it that led inside. Responding officers discovered that the wire led to a small container of what they suspected to be the explosive material tannerite.

A short time later, other officers responded to a call about a suspicious individual on a black motorcycle who jumped over the fence surrounding storage units on Warner Avenue. The license on the motorcycle showed it belonged to Aaron Lougee. Officers located him walking nearby on Thain Road and took him into custody.

According to the affidavits, officers questioned him about the device found at his mother's home and he allegedly admitted that he had made it. He explained that there had been recent break-ins at the home, and he wanted to discourage them, according to police. A bomb squad from Spokane had to be summoned to safely dispose of the device.

Lougee made an initial appearance Thursday before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on a single felony charge of placing a hoax destructive device. Ramalingam assigned public defender Rick Cuddihy to represent him. The county prosecutor's office asked the judge to set bond at $25,000, partly because police found two loaded firearms in Lougee's backpack.

Lougee was convicted of felony DUI in 2018, which would have precluded him from owning guns. But the court reduced the charge to a misdemeanor after Lougee successfully completed DUI court, so the prosecution didn't charge him with unlawful possession. Deputy Prosecutor Joey Parker argued that the loaded guns indicated that Lougee presents a danger to the community, however, when she asked for the high bond.

Story continues

Susan Lougee also spoke at the hearing, and told Ramalingam that if the judge released her son on his own recognizance, she would have absolutely no fear of having him back in her home now that she knows where the device allegedly came from.

Ramalingam decided that some bond was appropriate, and set it at $5,000. Lougee's preliminary hearing will be July 14. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.