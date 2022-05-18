Man accused of interfering with voting, hurting police officer at Castle Shannon polling place

A local man is accused of yelling, filming voters, causing disruptions and intimidating poll workers at a Castle Shannon precinct yesterday.

Police were called to the Castle Shannon Library around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Poll workers told police that David Huff, 57, cast his ballot and was asked to leave, but did not. Court documents said that officers gave Huff several warnings before attempting to take him into custody.

According to police, he resisted arrest and one officer was cut on her wrist while trying to handcuff him.

Huff is charged with aggravated assault, election interference, resisting arrest and more.

As of his arraignment, he was unable to post $5,000 bail and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Huff is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 31.

