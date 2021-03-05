Man accused of invading home over $160 pot debt

Mar. 5—A man has been charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, and other felonies in a February 2020 incident in which he is accused of pushing a woman who was holding her 4-month-old daughter to get into her Vernon home, causing her to fall backward.

The man, Juan Manuel "Cuba" Nunez, 34, who most recently listed a Middletown address, also is accused of showing a gun during the incident in an attempt to collect a $160 marijuana debt from the woman's boyfriend, then stealing a gaming console.

But the woman admitted in a sworn statement to police that she lied about important details of the incident in her initial report to police, in which she falsely denied knowing Nunez and falsely said her boyfriend wasn't present during the incident, according to a police affidavit.

The woman also said at one point in the investigation that she no longer wanted to press charges, showing the type of ambivalence that can make it difficult for prosecutors to successfully pursue a case.

HOME INVASION

DEFENDANT: Juan Manuel "Cuba" Nunez, 34, of Middletown

CHARGES: Home invasion, first-degree robbery, risk of injury to a child, criminal possession of a handgun

STATUS: Free on $75,000 bond

Nunez is charged with home invasion, which carries 10 to 25 years in prison, as well as first-degree robbery, which carries up to 20 years, and two other felonies, risk of injury to a child and criminal possession of a handgun. He is free on $75,000 bond.

After admitting her initial lies, the woman gave the following account of the incident, according to an affidavit by Vernon police Detective Mike Patrizz:

She said her boyfriend, who wasn't supposed to be at her home because of a family violence protective order, was sleeping upstairs on the morning of Feb. 21, 2020, when Nunez arrived to collect the $160. She said Nunez pushed past her, causing her to fall backward while holding her daughter, then went upstairs, found her sleeping boyfriend, and showed both of them the gun in his waistband.

She said he demanded the money, then went downstairs and took an Xbox gaming console.

She said Nunez left and her boyfriend left shortly afterward.

During the initial police investigation of the incident, the woman showed Patrizz a Facebook message from Nunez to her boyfriend that she interpreted as a threat to her and her children as well as her boyfriend.

She and her boyfriend both told police that Nunez had returned the stolen gaming console, although they gave inconsistent versions of how that happened.

The woman consented to a search of her phone, which led to the discovery of a Facebook message conversation with her boyfriend that led the detective to believe that her initial account of the incident had been untrue.

Nunez has a 2011 felony conviction for criminal possession of a firearm in New Haven, according to the detective.

