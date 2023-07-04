Man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old is arrested — but toddler still missing, cops say

A 2-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Michigan is still missing after her accused kidnapper’s arrest, authorities say.

The Lansing Police Department said Wynter Smith was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

Rashad Trice, the ex-boyfriend of Wynter’s mother, stabbed the mom before abducting the toddler, family members told WDIV. He is accused of fleeing with Wynter in the victim’s white Chevrolet Impala, according to the FBI.

The 22-year-old stabbing victim, police said, was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Police said Trice was arrested around 5:50 a.m. Monday in St. Clair Shores, about 90 miles east of Lansing.

Before being taken into custody, Trice crashed into a St. Clair Shores police cruiser, according to WILX. A police officer was injured but has been discharged from a hospital, the station reported.

Wynter was not in the stolen vehicle, according to police. Officers are conducting a “nonstop effort” to find the 2-year-old girl, police said Monday.

She remains missing as of Tuesday morning.

Police asked the public “to watch out for anything unusual” on the route Trice is believed to have taken with Wynter. The route includes Interstate 96 and Interstate 94.

Sharen Eddings, Wynter’s grandmother, told The Detroit News the incident has “been an emotional roller coaster.” She described Wynter as a “bright, bubbly, smart little girl.”

“We have faith because we’ve seen kids returned home after tragic events,” Eddings told the outlet. “We just have to hope that Wynter is one of those.”

Wynter has braided, shoulder-length hair, according to the FBI. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows.

The #FBI is assisting the Lansing Police Department to locate missing two-year-old Wynter Smith. Anyone having information on Wynter’s whereabouts is asked to submit tips to https://t.co/1WDK57FdRt or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.https://t.co/bL89MNihrk pic.twitter.com/jW9zt6BIMW — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) July 3, 2023

Officers are going door to door and are talking with community members in their search for Wynter.

“The Lansing Police Department is working in collaboration with the FBI and law enforcement partners locally as well as in the Detroit area,” police said. “We are working with members of the victim’s family and are very thankful for the public’s assistance in providing us with tips to help find Wynter.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

