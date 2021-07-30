Man accused of kidnapping 5-week-old girl, stealing mother's car, police say

Jul. 30—A man was in custody Thursday after allegedly kidnapping his 5-week-old daughter in Macomb County and stealing her mother's car, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were dispatched to a home in Richmond Township at about 7 a.m. Thursday. They learned the man, who has no parental rights, "had snuck into the house by crawling underneath and entering a crawl space to take the baby" then fled, the agency said on Twitter.

As troopers started issuing an Amber Alert, they learned police in Madison Heights found the child on the sidewalk in a car seat after workers at a nearby business heard her crying, according to the post.

Madison Heights fire officials transported the baby to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for an evaluation. She did not appear to be harmed and was reunited with her mother, police said.

The stolen vehicle also was recovered and Troy police arrested the suspect. Charges were pending, police said.

"Great work by all the agencies involved to recover this child," the agency tweeted.