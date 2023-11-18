Man accused of kidnapping 9-year-old Charlotte Sena from upstate NY park now charged with rape

Craig Ross Jr., the man who was arrested for abducting a young girl in upstate New York and holding her hostage for two days, has now been accused of raping the 9-year-old victim.

Saratoga County Prosecutors on Friday added four counts of predatory sexual assault against a child to the growing list of charges against the 47-year-old defendant. We was also hit with charges of sexual abuse, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was already being held in jail without bail for first-degree kidnapping.

Hundreds of locals and law enforcement participated in an exhaustive search that began when Charlotte Sena went missing from Moreau Lake State Park, roughly 40 miles north of Albany, where she was riding her bike on Sept. 30. The manhunt ended when the victim was found in the cabinet of a camper Ross called home. It was parked on property belonging to the suspect’s mother.

Investigators tracked Ross down after matching him to fingerprints on a ransom note delivered to the victims’ family. After arresting Ross, cops said he appeared on no sexual offender registry. Investigators instead matched his prints to ones taken during a 1999 arrest for drunk-driving.

Ross pleaded not guilty to the new charges in Saratoga County Court on Friday.

Following Ross’ arraignment, District Attorney Karen Heggen told Albany station WNYT that her office is committed to convicting Ross for carrying out such a “heinous, terrible offense against a tender age victim.”

The case was adjourned until Dec. 21. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2 to determine whether a plea deal is on the table. A trial is tentatively set to begin April 1.

With News Wire Services