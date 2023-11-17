Man accused of kidnapping after an argument over a power tool

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man escaped from a basement after being held for two days for what police say began as an argument over a power tool.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, a man fled from a home near the North Hilltop’s 100 block of North Eureka Avenue, where he was allegedly held against his will for two days. Police say that the victim and 37-year-old Nicholas Wettee got into an argument in which Wettee accused the victim of stealing a power tool.

Powell police received tip on body in residence from Indiana deputies

The victim reportedly denied stealing the tool, but police say Wettee forced the man into a car near the intersection of Main Street and Hotlzman Avenue, and they drove to the North Eureka Avenue residence. The victim told police he was struck by Wettee and thrown down the basement stairs, where he remained for two days.

Two days later the victim escaped while everyone else in the residence were sleeping. He retrieved his phone and called Columbus police. Wettee was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping. He was issued a $500,000 bond Thursday in municipal court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.