Man accused of kidnapping and assaulting woman over lottery ticket, police say

Dontrell Hanes, 43, was charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman over a lottery ticket in Cordova, Tennessee (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

A man accused of beating and kidnapping a woman over a lottery ticket is now facing 13 charges, including nine felony charges, deputies in Cordova, Tennessee, said.

Dontrell Hanes, 43, was living with the victim in Cordova at the time of his arrest. According to local NBC affiliate Action News 5, he was charged with domestic violence against the same victim in 2021. Her ex-boyfriend identified him in that case.

The alleged attack occurred on Tuesday just before midnight. The victim called Shelby County law enforcement officers to report that she was being held captive by Mr Hanes at an Exxon gas station in the town. She made the call incognito, allegedly telling Mr Hanes that she was going to call her daughter.

A court affidavit alleges that earlier in the night Mr Hanes became upset because the victim supposedly had taken possession of a lottery ticket that he claimed belonged to him. Mr Hanes allegedly claimed the she owed him money from the ticket.

Mr Hanes allegedly confronted her over the issue at their home. She claims she did not allow him through the front door and spoke with him through the entrance of the house.

He allegedly waited until the victim’s son left the house and entered through an open garage. Mr Hanes then allegedly kicked in the garage door and forced himself into the house.

Court records claim he dragged the victim into the bathroom and beat her with closed fists. She told deputies that he choked her until she could not breathe. The victim said Mr Hanes then allegedly dumped the contents of her purse onto the ground and searched through the items while demanding money from her.

Mr Hanes then allegedly told the victim that she "was coming with him." She said she refused, after which he allegedly dragged her through the house. The victim said she attempted to hold onto furniture to prevent him from dragging her out of the house. She said she eventually complied with his demands and got into his car with him.

Story continues

While in the car, the victim claims Mr Hanes said he planned to visit Orange Mound "to shoot up someone’s house." She also claimed he grabbed a loaded gun from beneath his seat and hid it on his person.

The victim said the duo continued driving until they reached Horn Lake, Mississippi, where they stopped for food at Burger King. He purchased the food himself, but allegedly demanded she pay him the $10,000 he claimed she owed him.

The duo allegedly continued their drive, but the victim claimed Mr Hanes would not tell her where they were going. He then allegedly took her phone, after which she begged he give it back so she could call her family.

That’s when she called the law enforcement, pretending as though she was calling her daughter, to tell them what was happening.

Law enforcement eventually caught up to the couple at the gas station and moved to free the woman. Mr Hanes allegedly became aggressive and began assaulting the officers.

Mr Hanes was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, domestic assault, possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony, theft of property valued between $1,000-$2,500, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting official detention, and four counts of aggravated assault to a first responder.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.